Letter to the Editor: M.A.D. about W.M.D.

At the end of World War II, perhaps fearing what would follow if the Soviet Union were allowed to invade Japan by land, the United States opted to drop atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. While this action brought about the swift end to fighting in the Pacific Theater it was meant to, it also started the nuclear arms race that would strain U.S./Soviet relations for decades to come. As each strove to gain advantage weapons were positioned with allies in striking distance of their adversary’s positions. This ultimately led both nations to develop the policy of Mutually Assured Destruction (M.A.D.) they hoped would prevent nuclear war.

We generally refer to this posturing and the conflicts that broke out between proxy nations armed by it as the Cold War and leave it at that. Seldom are we asked to consider how decisions made during that period have influenced events following the fall of the Soviet Union. The truth is those weapons positioned and allegiances established have continued to influence our decisions. For instance, it is fear of allies formed and weapons positioned with them during the Cold War that sparked a war in the Middle East that has now raged for decades.

To understand this you must first know that biological, chemical, and nuclear weapons (collectively referred to as Weapons of Mass Destruction or W.M.D. today) and the technologies required to manufacture them were frequently traded to establish alliances with nations before they’d willingly agree to oppose the will of either the U.S. or Soviet Union. This is in fact how nations like Iraq and Syria came to possess the weapons capabilities that drove us to invade in the first place. While it may not make sense to place W.M.D. in the hands of such nations today, it did when M.A.D. was our guiding philosophy.

That’s it in a nutshell. The impetus for decades of war in the Middle East was the end of the Cold War and the fading of M.A.D. and fear of it from our collective memories. The terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 merely elevated fear of W.M.D. and the nations they’d been given to while our greatest fear was nuclear holocaust. In understanding this you can understand why weapons we wouldn’t dream of placing in the hands of unstable leaders today were placed in the hands of potentially unstable leaders during the Cold War and how those decisions have influenced our actions since.

We refer to the sharp rise in fear that caused our government to strike entities that had nothing to do with the attacks of 9/11, empowering the radicals who would destabilize and throw the Middle East into a conflict that has lasted nearly 20 years, as Fog of War. We call it this in an attempt to make sense of the fact that decisions not supported by the information at hand are often made during times of war. Of course, those who wish to defend the decisions will always insist that matters were not so clear at the time. In truth, they are recalling the fog that prevented them from seeing things for what they were and are showing us just how debilitating and long lasting the effects of it can be.

The truth is, those who urged the government to strike out at anything resembling the terrorists who attacked us on Sept. 11, 2001 were in a state of panic that prevented them from seeing things for what they were. That is why they insisted that time not be taken to ensure that the response directly impacted those responsible for the attacks and that our attention remain focused there until we were confident that specific threat had been dealt with. Their faith in a blanket response, one not focused because it was meant to prevent anything resembling the attacks from ever happening again, was the best solution their panicked minds could grasp through the Fog of War.

I was studying past conflicts and phenomena like Fog of War that interfered with our attempts to win them shortly before the attacks of 9/11 and the bombing of the USS Cole that caused many of us working the problem to believe that Al Qaeda had increased the tempo and impact of their operations. The study had the desired effect, allowing me to see clearly the threat and how it must be addressed, as it had with so many military and intelligence leaders who advised caution. Our political structure prevented us from actually leading the response. Civilian leaders seeking glory and political support led instead, derailing any chance we had of swiftly dealing with the problem.

Unfortunately, we have come to expect our civilian leaders to interfere with defense as many of us had learned in the years preceding the attacks of 9/11. The political atmosphere compels them to wade into territory they have no expertise in as they seek support to further their political careers. I don't care which party you favor, I've watched both do it for 30 years. I occasionally attempt to speak directly to voters, and have for 20 years, because I don't see a better way to confront this threat to national security. I don't expect things to improve until politicians stop weighing in on such matters and start encouraging Americans to listen to their military and intelligence leaders instead.

Jamie Beaulieu

Farmington