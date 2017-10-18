Letter to the Editor: Maine Care Expansion is key for Franklin County

On Nov. 7, we will have the opportunity to vote on a very important referendum item, Question 2, An Act To Enhance Access to Affordable Health Care. Make no mistake, this is an extremely important measure for Franklin County as well as all of Maine. The health of our families and neighbors, our economic vitality, and the strength of our healthcare system all hang in the balance.

At issue is accessing federal dollars to expand Mainecare insurance to people under 65 making up to 138 percent of the poverty line. This is an income of $22,000 for a family of two. Seventy thousand uninsured Mainers would gain coverage with the federal government funding 90 percent of the cost. This is our last chance to take advantage of this funding.

Campaigns to expand Mainecare began with the first passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. Indeed, Mainecare expansion has passed the Maine legislature five times only to be vetoed by the Governor each time. This idea has a long history of broad bipartisan support.

You don’t have to look far to see why this is a key issue for Franklin County residents. A year ago, Franklin Memorial Hospital was an independent community hospital. With high numbers of Mainers uninsured, Franklin Memorial, like every other hospital in the state, has been losing unsustainable amounts of money to the costs of uncompensated care. Uninsured Mainers do not have fewer health problems than the rest of us. They still go to the emergency room, still get admitted, still get expensive care - but the hospital foots the bill without reimbursement. To bail itself out of this impossible jam FMH became part of Maine Health in Portland to access the financial resources of a larger system. Our neighboring hospital Central Maine Medical Center has also seen dire financial pressures requiring cutbacks in services and the lay off 10 clinical providers among many other employees. Laying off providers is a very unusual move in any system. As long as the economic fundamentals of uncompensated care continue there is no guarantee that even these measures will be sufficient to hold our system together.

But the benefits of the expansion go far beyond even this issue. It would create an estimated 3000 jobs statewide, reversing this trend of layoffs. Moreover, it has been shown repeatedly that healthy employees are more productive, and access to health care saves lives. For that we need look no further than the ever-worsening opiate crisis that now claims a Mainer a week. We are one of the few states in the country where the number of people in addiction treatment has fallen even as the problem worsens by every measure. We have no chance of even slowing this epidemic without the access to treatment this expansion will bring.

The last time Mainecare expansion came up, both Republican and Democratic legislators, the state’s Chambers of Commerce, the Maine Hospital Association, the Franklin Memorial Hospital board, Franklin County Sheriffs, Maine Health and the Maine Small Business Association, among many others, all came out in support of the legislation.

This will be our last chance for this money. I urge you to vote yes on Question 2 in November.

Steve Bien, MD

Farmington