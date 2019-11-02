Letter to the Editor: Maine is not for sale

Massachusetts wants to claim they are fueled with green, renewable energy and counting on imported hydropower to fulfil part of that claim. Central Maine Power via its owners, Avangrid and Iberdrola want to make that happen by traversing undeveloped western Maine. This will be good for Maine if:

·You are comfortable with the claim that Hydro Quebec has a surplus of waterpower just waiting to be exported. See- www.nrcm.org/maine-environmental-news/new-study-shows-cmp-transmission-project-would-not-reduce-climate-changing-carbon-pollution/

·You do not mind additional flooding of Canadian wildlands, release of methane and mercury, along with displacement of tribal people. See “power struggle link below”

·The $6.24 (only once) benefit for CMP customers is satisfactory as negotiated in the Stipulation package approved by Governor Mills, as compared to the $5 million per month that the CMP associates will profit from this project. Sources: CMP “Something for Everyone “Card $140 million/40 years/560,000 customers and Morning Sentinel Maine Compass by Dan Dolan “CMP project won’t benefit Maine- “Wall Street Analysts estimate CMP- Avangrid will earn around $60 million per year.”

·You believe that the project is “Necessary and Convenient’ for Maine as declared by our Public Utilities Commission. Ruling made May 3, 2019

·You believe that Maine has been treated fairly in the easement across State land for $100 per acre/ year vs. the initial payment to the Passamaquoddy tribe of $1 million for an easement and over $50,000 per acre for land benefitting Yale University.

·You believe that the California fire situation cannot be duplicated here in Maine by exposing forestland to extremely high voltage transmission lines. Source: Current news headlines

·You believe that increased tax revenue to some Maine towns justifies destructive results in other towns.

·You think that Massachusetts ( America) is better off by exporting forgone real estate tax, income tax, and high tech jobs to Canada and Spain. Source- contract with CMP to purchase HQ power and CMP is wholly owned by Avangrid, based in Connecticut, which is 80% owned by Iberdrola, based in Spain

·You believe that the Hydro Quebec waterpower, produced by means illegal in New England, will not have a negative effect on our domestic power production. See DEP Regulation- visit sites the listed below. While they are dated the same concerns exist today http://articles.latimes.com/1989-01-15/news/mn-762_1_electric-power/2

https://www.nytimes.com/1992/01/12/magazine/power-struggle.html .

·You agree that the 38 full time jobs created by this project will be of irreplaceable benefit. 38 Jobs source is CMP

·Should you believe that this is the only opportunity for hydro- power to be gained in the New England Grid, please consider this alternative. The project is already permitted in Vermont and ready to go under Lake Champlain and then buried along and under existing roads until entering Massachusetts. It does not have to go through Maine; it is just cheaper for Massachusetts via the CMP low bid, and we would continue to have a thousand acres of trees sequestering carbon plus any environmental benefit the project may create.

On Election Day, please seek out the folks be gathering signatures for a 2020 referendum question. That question will require our Public Utilities Commission to revoke the Certificate of Need and Convenience issued for the project last spring. This project has been forced upon Maine via long distance outside interest and is not of benefit to Maine. Please let those pushing the project know that Maine is not for sale. Make your voice heard by signing the petitions, creating a choice in 2020. Thank you for reading – and signing!

Bob Haynes

Skowhegan