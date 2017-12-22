Letter to the Editor: Maine says ‘AAUGH!’ again
Some of us are old enough to remember a running gag that appeared on a more or less annual basis in the Peanuts cartoon drawn by Charles Schulz. For decades just as Fall is upon us, Charlie Brown, earnest and trusting, practices his place kicking with disastrous results –as has happened many times before. Lucy volunteers to hold the football on the ground and just as Charlie Brown goes to kick it, she pulls the ball away and Charlie Brown, yet again, ends up flat on his back. AAUGH! He cries for the umpteenth time.
So here we are again. A tax bill which adds a trillion and a half dollars to our national debt has been drawn up by the Republican Congress. Who could have predicted that? The same bill grants enormous tax breaks to the wealthy donor class which is why we need to borrow $ 1,500,000,000. And, the self-same bill garners additional revenues by cutting health care to uninsured children and simultaneously puts rural health care in jeopardy. (Note to Senator Collins: Maine is a rural State.)
Surely we say to ourselves: “Our independent—minded and caring Republican Senator Susan Collins will never vote for such a biased and unpopular bill just because she is a member of the Republican party. She may have embraced the party line before; but not this time.”
AAUGH!!
Jon Oplinger
Farmington
Another load of static analysis dumped on the Democrat manure pile. Over this one year, the stock market has gone up 30% just on the promise of tax cuts. Unemployment is at a real record low, not a low distorted by ignoring those who gave up looking for a job. Several big employers have issued Chrismas bonuses before the ink was dry, many more are hiring in earnest, and are working to bring back several $T from off-shore, parked there to try to preserve assets from the government reaper.
When you have many more people working and paying taxes, even at a lower rate, the federal coffers fill to overflowing. The last Democrat who understood this was JFK.
Hysterical a Democrat concerned with a deficit. If Chicago Jesus had put forth this plan it would have been the greatest thing since sliced bread, Don't let your hatred for the Donald cloud your judgement. Another idol of the Democrat party once said a rising tide lifts all boats, it has been shown time and time again cutting tax rates actually increases revenue for the Treasury. I realize it is a difficult concept for the left to grasp, all the money people earn does not belong to Uncle Sam. Sit back, relax and enjoy life for the next seven years while the Donald is busy MAGA.
Unpopular by whose standards? If Obama had thought this little gem up, the dems would have jumped all over it. Jesse Watter, took the points of this tax bill and went to several places only he told people that Bernie Sanders had a tax plan, people were surprisingly in favor of it, until Mr. Watters told them it was really the tax bill that was just passed, upon hearing this most people were speechless, a few said it was good, but bad that Trump came up with it. This tax bill is a very good thing for a few hundred million people.
Pray tell,who is Jesse Water? Is she a movie star?
This is a good start to help middle class..... remember the poor don’t pay much taxes to begin with..
"A majority of Americans think that taxes should be raised on corporations, and a plurality support raising taxes on people with higher incomes."
As Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zucman, economics professors at the University of California Berkeley, wrote:
"Republicans will noisily claim that cutting taxes on wealthy business owners will boost economic growth and end up benefitting workers down the income ladder. The idea is that if the government taxes the rich less, the wealthy will save more, grow U.S. capital stock and investment, and make workers more productive. The evolution of growth and inequality over the past three decades makes such a claim ludicrous. Since 1980, taxes paid by the wealthy have fallen dramatically and income at the top of the distribution has boomed, but gains for the rest of the population have been paltry. Average national income per adult has grown by only 1.4 percent per year—a poor performance by both historical and international standards.
As a result, the share of national income going to the top 1 percent has doubled from 10 percent to more than 20 percent, while income accrued by the bottom 50 percent has been almost halved, from 20 percent to 12.5 percent. There has been no growth at all in the average pretax income of the bottom half of the population over the past 40 years—during which trickle-down enthusiasts promised just the opposite. Now they’re doing it again. Will we listen?"
"The simple truth of the Republican tax bill is it is built on a premise — cutting taxes for the top of the economic chain will eventually yield benefits for everybody — that is contradicted by the past three decades of experience.
Rather than reverse those trends, as many Americans have said they want, the Republican tax plan floors the gas pedal on America’s already dramatic income inequality."
Jesse Watters is a journalist for FOX news. Don't know if that's fake news or not ,but that's what comes up with Google.