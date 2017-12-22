Letter to the Editor: Maine says ‘AAUGH!’ again

Some of us are old enough to remember a running gag that appeared on a more or less annual basis in the Peanuts cartoon drawn by Charles Schulz. For decades just as Fall is upon us, Charlie Brown, earnest and trusting, practices his place kicking with disastrous results –as has happened many times before. Lucy volunteers to hold the football on the ground and just as Charlie Brown goes to kick it, she pulls the ball away and Charlie Brown, yet again, ends up flat on his back. AAUGH! He cries for the umpteenth time.

So here we are again. A tax bill which adds a trillion and a half dollars to our national debt has been drawn up by the Republican Congress. Who could have predicted that? The same bill grants enormous tax breaks to the wealthy donor class which is why we need to borrow $ 1,500,000,000. And, the self-same bill garners additional revenues by cutting health care to uninsured children and simultaneously puts rural health care in jeopardy. (Note to Senator Collins: Maine is a rural State.)

Surely we say to ourselves: “Our independent—minded and caring Republican Senator Susan Collins will never vote for such a biased and unpopular bill just because she is a member of the Republican party. She may have embraced the party line before; but not this time.”

AAUGH!!

Jon Oplinger

Farmington