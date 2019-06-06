Letter to the Editor: Mainers can’t trust CMP

It’s obvious that Mainers can't trust CMP’s information about the corridor. There are so many concrete examples of CMP truly living up to its reputation of being the 'most mistrusted company' right now. CMP's marketing materials with different numbers of jobs and benefits is the most recent example of their ever-changing propaganda about this project. Their history of over-promising tax benefits with the Maine Power Reliability Program and ongoing billing errors have simply diminished their credibility among Maine's citizens. Why should we believe anything CMP says right now? The majority of Mainers aren't buying it and we hope our state leaders aren't either.

In the last 10 months, the corridor proposal has become more publicly-known and we have worked tirelessly to make the depth of Mainers' concerns clear to decision-makers at the local, state, and federal levels. To date, all towns along the corridor route in northern Somerset county and most of Franklin county oppose this project. 11 towns voted to oppose (Alna, Caratunk, Jackman, Moose River, Dennistown, West Forks, The Forks, Farmington, Starks, Wilton, Industry) and the Franklin County Commissioners and 4 towns rescinded support (Durham, Pownal, Wiscasset, Embden). In the coming weeks, six towns will vote to oppose the corridor including New Sharon, Greenville, Jay, Anson, and Durham.

CMP has spent over $1 million this year on ads and hired more than 30 lobbyists in an effort to sway state leaders. The only way we can stop this project is if Mainers weigh in and contact state leaders to let them know you oppose the corridor and urge them to support two bills, LD 1383 and LD 1363, that would give the people in municipalities most affected by the corridor a chance to have their voices heard and have local control in permitting decisions.

Sandi Howard

Director, Say NO to NECEC

Caratunk