Letter to the Editor: Managing anxiety during this health scare

I worked in a period of increased anxiety such as that now faced by this community’s health care workers. I want to share with you now the experience in the hope that they may take from it something of value to them as they face such a challenge.

The period of which I speak were the years and months following the September 11, 2001 attacks when rumors had so many convinced that the terrorists responsible had entered the United States from Canada, leaving cells in hiding there to carry out future attacks. Having recently returned from service in a region where al Qaeda was said to be targeting diplomatic, military, and intelligence personnel of the United States for kidnapping I felt equipped to take up the challenge of maintaining relations with our allies to the north. The tactics of evasion I’d learned to keep me safe on my last assignment with the Marine Corps would surely keep me safe in Canada and, I hoped, would allow me to dispel rumors that terrorist lay in wait for unsuspecting American travelers.

I embarked on that mission in February of 2002, traveling north to Halifax, Nova Scotia where an investigator working crash site of Swiss Air 111 in September of 1998 made his suspicions that the flight, frequently used by United Nations personnel traveling between New York to Geneva, was downed by terrorists. While the government of Canada forced him to officially declare that an electrical malfunction was to blame, this investigator later maintained that he felt an incendiary device was to blame. That and the fact that Halifax International Airport had bravely accepted the bulk of the aircraft diverted from U.S. airspace on 9/11 made it seem as good a place as any to begin.

I set off for Halifax in a gap between storms to meet up with the one person in Canada I knew, if only online. I traveled there with the repeated warnings of the Bush administration reverberating through my head. Warnings that urged me to be suspicious of every Muslim I saw on the streets and of those who might set upon me if they but glimpsed my Veteran plates and the American flag sticker on my rear window. I experienced an intense anxiety even though I suspected those warnings were ridiculous and may even have been made up in an attempt to prevent Americans seeking to avoid service in the war to come from seeking sanctuary there as many had during the Vietnam War.

After that trip went off without a hitch I was encouraged to make more, delving into other regions of the country where terrorists might be hiding. I laugh about it now, as I occasionally did then, but it’s a laughter that is tempered by the anxiety that proved a challenge to overcome regardless. At any rate, I made frequent trips like this and was there when the Bush administration announced that we would invade Iraq in March of 2003. That was a particularly troubling time as it caused me to recall the many warnings offered by those who had considered conducting the invasion to begin sweeping up weaponry and deposing unstable leaders left in the Middle East from our Cold War dealings.

While the visions I had proved less frightening than the events actually set in motion with the invasion of Iraq I believe the opposite will be true of our current health scare. Either way, you’ll have to learn how to manage the anxiety they leave you with though. Personally, I prefer meditation, outdoor excursions, and yoga to distraction and medication because they allow you to learn to manage thoughts that will return no matter how often you dispel them. I highly recommend what Jon Kabat-Zinn of the UMass Memorial Medical Center refers to as Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction as it offers guided meditation and yoga recordings that can be found on Audible and elsewhere online. There is also an 8-week course that can be taken online or in person.

As I think more of those who are affected by this health scare I realize that I would be remiss if I did not include all those deemed essential workers at this time. You hardware and grocery store employees, maintenance workers, mechanics, members of law enforcement, pharmacists, and everyone else asked to keep our community going through this anxious time deserve our appreciation and support as well. Please know that we are all grateful for the sacrifice you are making even if we don’t always show it.

Jamie Bealieu

Farmington