Letter to the Editor: Margot Joly for Judge of Probate

After 35 years of service as the Franklin County Judge of Probate Richard Morton is retiring. We thank Judge Morton for his wise, fair, and skilled administration of justice. Now the voters will be electing a new Judge of Probate. This choice is much more important than many people realize.

The Probate Court is truly a family court with jurisdiction way beyond just the administration of estates. As we all know those can be intense with issues within a family, among partners, and with creditors. The new Probate Code (which goes into effect July 1, 2019) includes many complex changes to adoption, juvenile and adult guardianship, and the determination of parentage to say nothing of the changes to estate administration. Our next Judge should have character and humility as well as legal acumen.

Attorney Margot Joly of Weld (Joly & Associates of Wilton) will have my vote. She is from here having gone to local schools, UMaine Orono, and U Maine Law School. She and her husband Pete, raised their son in Weld. She has worked as an Assistant Attorney General in children’s services, then as an Assistant District Attorney here before associating with Chief Judge Charles LaVerdiere before he went on the bench. She has tried hundreds of cases in our courts including child protective cases, family law cases, real estate actions, and criminal prosecutions and defense.

Recently she has concentrated on estate, guardianship and probate cases. Margot has been helping families for years. It is precisely this wide range of legal experience and evidence of character that leads me to urge that we elect her as our next Judge of Probate.

Ed David

Farmington Family Law

Farmington

