Letter to the Editor: McGrane for District 17 state senate

Gary McGrane has an excellent record of public service. He will be a superb state senator for all of us in District 17.

A legislator’s job is to listen to the people of the district, represent them, and fight for the things that are important to them. It seems as though the leaders in Augusta are doing everything but.

Gary has proven that he will stand up for the people of our district and will fight for them.

Please vote for Gary in the June 12 Democratic primary.

Debbie Kinney-Dearden

New Sharon