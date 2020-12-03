Letter to the Editor: Meserve was an asset

Superintendent of Schools Tina Meserve was a real asset to Mt Blue RSD. She continues to have my full confidence even though, distressingly, she has chosen to resign.

I speak only for myself and not the Board of Directors of which I am a member.

The vote of “no confidence” presented no evidence that she “neglected staff safety and health.” In a fact, she led a very diligent collaborative effort over the summer to prepare for the opening of school. The Board (and public) were kept well informed of these efforts as they occurred.

There is no evidence that Tina “unilaterally changed leave policies.” In fact, at the Board’s direction, she began to enforce established leave policies that had been poorly administered by her predecessor.

Nothing was presented to document her “tone of communication,” whatever that means. She sometimes presents more information than is necessary, but that was helpful since her predecessor often did not tell us that which we needed to know.

As for the division between Board and staff that she was accused of creating, there is no such division except in the minds of her accusers.

The Board conducted a full performance evaluation of the Superintendent last summer. Except for the suggestion that she pay more attention to her communication style, none of the issues alleged in the no confidence vote were raised for discussion. Her performance ratings were high.

In budget preparations, Tina and members of the Board made the case for a part-time Assistant Superintendent to lessen the overwhelming workload that Tina carries. The Board (except for me) failed to support that request and left her on her own.

Her conduct during this ordeal has been highly professional and she has stayed tightly focused on the needs of students and staff. I thank her for that and for her service as our Superintendent.

May she prosper.

Irv Faunce

Wilton