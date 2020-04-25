Letter to the Editor: More falsehoods about the NECEC

CMP/Avangrid recently announced $300 million in contracts for Maine companies for the construction of the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) project. That statement was untrue.

Irby Construction, which specializes in the construction of large electric transmission lines, is located in Mississippi. Northern Clearing is located in Wisconsin. Sargent Electric is located in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania.

The fourth company mentioned in the press release, Cianbro, is a Maine based company. The President of Cianbro was more transparent in stating that the workers would come from Cianbro locations outside Maine. Cianbro would try to use workers who had formerly lived and worked in Maine. These four companies would primarily use their own skilled workforce and try to prioritize work for local Maine companies, using Maine workers to the extent possible.

The press release mentioned that two of the out-of-state companies have offices in Maine. These offices exist because they were informed about these contracts more than a year ago.

What does this mean? It means that the economic benefit from the NECEC is misleading and overstated. The out-of-state companies and workers will pay Maine income tax and sales tax. But, their net income, the bulk of their earnings, will be spent in their states of origin.

When the two-year construction of the NECEC is over, all that will be left will be an ugly transmission line through the beautiful western Maine mountains and a handful of permanent jobs. The claim that the NECEC will produce long-term economic benefits is either misinformed or dishonest.

It's still a bad deal for Maine!

John Nicholas

Winthrop, Maine 04364