Letter to the Editor: NECAC is David and Goliath story

I want to express my concern over CMP's planned devastation of a Northern Maine. This is a “David and Goliath" story. This is the concrete jungle versus the natural forest.

Goliath in this story is Central Maine Power and their proponents. They plan to ruin the beauty of Maine in order to provide power to Massachusetts. Gov Lepage has been quoted as saying he would “push this through." They are pushing a new power corridor from Canada to West Forks. Their proposal is not good for Maine! It is a myriad of falsehoods, half truths, misrepresentations and obvious omissions to try to convince rate payers that this is good for their communities. Goliath will stop at nothing to railroad rural Maine.

David in this story, are the small fragile communities that appear powerless to stop this power grab of wilderness. People come north to get away from the concrete jungle and relax in a real forest. These towns depend on tourism for their existence. It is possible that some of these communities will not survive a new power corridor and the hundreds of windmills that will follow. Northern Maine is “the way life should be” and we cannot afford to be swallowed up by concrete and steel.

The end of this story is not yet told. Will David be able to stay the giant? They say “you can't fight city hall” and “money talks” but maybe, this time, the little guy will win!

Rev. Deke Sawyer

Jackman