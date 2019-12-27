Letter to the Editor: NECEC ads are dishonest

CMP/Avangrid/Iberdrola ads to promote the New England Clean Energy Connect project are false and demonstrate a pattern of deliberate dishonesty.

One ad states that NECEC would bring hydro power from Quebec to Maine. That statement, that is repeated often by CMP/Avangrid/Iberdrola, is false. Hydro power would be transmitted to Massachusetts pursuant to a contract between CMP/Avangrid/Iberdrola and Massachusetts. The ad also states that NECEC will help grow the Maine economy and strengthen Maine industry when the truth is that NECEC will result in only a handful of permanent jobs and harm the biomass and logging industries. The only economies that will be helped are in Massachusetts, Quebec and Spain.

A second ad tries to minimize the impact on Maine forestland from NECEC by stating that it will only affect one hundredth of one percent of Maine’s forestland. The denominator in that calculation, however, includes millions of acres of forestland that will never be developed such as Baxter State Park. In any event, for the wildlife, native brook trout, property owners and tourism businesses that will be affected by NECEC, the result of a 300-foot-wide by 53 mile long clear-cut through the western Maine mountains with 100-foot-high towers will be very devastating.

The ad also attempts to make a false equivalence between a logging operation controlled by the Maine Forest Service, with 12-foot-wide logging roads, to a 300-foot-wide by 53-miles-long transmission corridor that will be treated with herbicide every other year to suppress the forest growth.

CMP/Avangrid/Iberdrola is trying to put lipstick on a pig so that they do not lose the opportunity to make billions in profit from NECEC. I had hoped that they would behave in a more ethical manner.

John Nicholas

Winthrop