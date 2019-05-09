Letter to the Editor: NECEC ads not honest

Ads supporting Central Maine Power’s New England Clean Energy Connect have been misleading and dishonest.

One ad claims the opposition is funded by fossil fuel “dark money.” The opposition is a grass roots effort funded by individual contributions.

Another ad claims CMP would bring hydro power to Maine. CMP would transmit hydro power through Maine to Massachusetts.

A recent ad claims 1,600 jobs from NECEC, neglecting to inform that these would be temporary. The same ad touts $1 billion investment in Maine, failing to reveal that Iberdrola, the parent in Spain, and Avangrid, the U.S. Subsidiary, would both accrue profit from NECEC, and that most contractors and employees would come from out-of-state, although CMP embarrassingly has stated recently it would try to prioritize jobs for Maine workers.

John Nicholas

Winthrop