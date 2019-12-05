Letter to the Editor: NECEC and the Army Corps of Engineers

Thursday, Dec. 5, in Lewiston, an Army Corps of Engineers hearing regarding CMP's NECEC for-profit project will held. Public comment and written submissions are encouraged. While preparing to attend this hearing I asked myself “how did this CMP project proposal actually get to where it is now?” The answer lies somewhere in the depths of a leather appointed, ‘smoky’ backroom (just wanted add a bit of intrigue with this expression from 1950’s politics - probably even these backrooms are now smoke free environments).

Recently it was announced that CMP has created a PAC called Clean Energy Matters to help further muddy the waters so that people can continue to hear the CMP mantra “good for Maine” blah blah “clean energy” blah blah “huge benefits for the good citizens of Maine” blah blah blah. The money CMP dedicated for ratepayers amounts to about $5 per year; subsidies for heat pumps … CMP benefits from the electricity required to use heat pumps and the same for electric car charging stations; rural high speed internet …. mine works fine now and who will pay for the monthly charges, CMP? The only allocation that makes any sense is the subsidy for low income people but even that is speculative due to CMP’s continuing practice of cheating customers.

Clean Energy Matters - a PAC provided with $500,000 to inform viewers (read snow job) about the benefits of the NECEC and to probably talk about the dark money provided by the evil opponents - most of which pool their dark money in bars and other venues across Maine in outrageous amounts sometimes exceeding $5-10. Why not use the $500K to subsidize low income people rather than on fabricating information about the NECEC? I learned a valuable lesson from this PAC: never risk drinking my Moxie while reading some of the information provided by John Reed, director of this PAC. I nearly blew out both nostrils laughing at John’s contention that the NECEC has "environmental benefits."

As an environmental dynamics practitioner, I can honestly state that I have absolutely no idea why a project this invasive and large scale has come this far with no Environmental Impact Statement. Similar project proposals in New Hampshire and Vermont have both had an EIS – why is Maine different? Starting to get the drift now? When there is a former Maine governor on the Avangrid Board of Directors ($200k/yr. salary); current governor’s brother on the BoD for a key pro CMP ‘NGO’; and the Mahoney brothers from Avangrid and the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF opposed the same type of project in New Hampshire but the brothers Mahoney are all for the Maine version). This is just the tip of the iceberg. Doesn’t something really smell? The opponents of this NECEC project are working against a stacked deck and, yet, are making CMP and its dark money, corporate backers very nervous and that makes me smile for a brief moment in time.

It is my hope that the ACOE meeting provides the opportunity to ask, point blank, whether they are actually going to do their jobs and require an EIS or whether we will be disappointed like we were with the MPUC and with Governor Mills’ veto. The only light still burning brightly is the initiative to put the NECEC on the ballot for Mainers to decide whether CMP should be allowed to implement the NECEC. The Maine government and CMP have already shown that they can’t be trusted so it follows that any decision on the NECEC ought to defer to THE PEOPLE OF MAINE.

Richard Aishton

Farmington