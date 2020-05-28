Letter to the Editor: NECEC and the importance of broadband

The New England Clean Energy Connect is bringing thousands of jobs and hundreds of millions of dollars of investment to Maine. But there is another aspect of this project that has gone somewhat under the radar that is critically important to Maine, increased broadband capability in Somerset and Franklin counties.

I cannot stress enough how frustrating it is to not have reliable broadband service, especially in the post-COVID world we are now living in. So many of us who are lucky enough to still be working are now doing it from home. Try hosting a Zoom meeting in a neighborhood where your broadband is spotty. Have you been to parts of western Maine lately? If not, get ready to take a trip back to the 1980’s. There is no question it hurts economic development.

Why would a business want to set up shop in a part of the state where service is unreliable? Why would customers go to a restaurant or café where it they can’t sit down and check their phones for the scores of the ball game or the latest news as they enjoy a meal?

CMP promises to bring expanded broadband cable as part of the NECEC project. We should support it with open arms. The time has come for Maine to join the 21st century.

David Ballard

Farmington