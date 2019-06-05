Letter to the Editor: NECEC and where we are now

It’s been almost a year now since I attended a meeting in Farmington about the CMP Corridor (NECEC). I recall that the CMP representatives were all dressed in their business casual garb, you know, the mandatory blue blazer, tan or gray pants, and light blue shirt (not confrontational white) with no tie. The ‘just one of the guys’ look.

Of course, Doug Herling gave us the usual speech about how he’s a Maine guy and just trying his best, as a poor native, to give back to Maine. I was impressed by the way the powerpoint presentation wasn’t too ‘corporate’ or ostentatious, but of course most of us in the audience cain’t read anyhow so it weren’t no big deal to cmp corporate big whigs. I saw that the benefits of the project were accentuated on a State scale, yet the comparative costs were presented on a county scale. Something just didn’t add up.

When the meeting got around to questioning we, in the audience, were limited to one question and no follow up. Question: “What is the sum of 2 + 5?” Answer from CMP – “9”. A questioner trying to follow up with “hey, I thought it was 7” was cut off because they got their one question for the night.

We were told that this project would bring great benefit to Maine and that we would garner nearly 3500 jobs and an investment of nearly $1 billion dollars. Wow, pretty impressive ...

So, where are we now? Following the election of Janet T. Mills, who, during her campaign, was against said NECEC (Corridor), suddenly turned her decision 180 degrees after the election, claiming that because of the marvelous deal she negotiated with CMP and because she was committed to climate change mitigation, this corridor was a good idea. The huge windfall she negotiated amounts to nearly 10 cents in every rate payer’s pocket – PER MONTH! Let’s now fast forward and bring this whole soap opera up to date.

Mills' climate change platform has taken a major hit because CMP even admitted that they have no guarantees that the electricity produced by HQ (green clean energy) passing through Maine to Massachusetts will actually do what they originally said.

Mr. John Carroll from CMP at a recent meeting: "So, the question about whether, whether this [NECEC] will make a difference in climate change. CMP has no, no doubt that it will - we can't guarantee it. That's not our job, that's not our business." *(go to: 1:19:02 to listen to Mr. Carroll's response:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZIfHnM7ydtk)

The Attorney General of Massachusetts has come out in opposition to the Corridor because of contractual language with Hydro-Quebec. [Hydro-Quebec already sells significant amounts of electricity into New England through other existing lines. The proposed contracts don’t require the energy that Hydro-Quebec sells over the proposed transmission line to be in addition to that total. Instead, the language in the contracts would allow Hydro-Quebec to take the energy it already sells into the shared New England electricity market and redirect it to the proposed line for higher prices, critics said.

It is arguable that HQ will not be providing the climate change benefit that we have heard from the Governor and CMP. Hydro power is not really clean.

And about those 3,500 jobs and $1 billion invested in Maine? According to the new placards circulated by CMP that figure is now down to 1,600 jobs and $573 million ‘injected into the Maine economy.’ The project hasn’t even gone on line yet (pun intended) and we have already lost 1,900 jobs and $427 million. (do we have any explanation for the job loss and $$$ injection reduction?) And don’t forget, this is the company that cheated rate payers and is under investigation for doing so, not to mention we don’t get any of the electricity. Can we trust these guys? I don’t.

CMP/Avangrid spokesman Thorn Dickinson told a conference of energy bigwigs in NYC just last week (week of May 28th) that “NECEC opposition was ‘fake news’ and that Mainers were being tricked into opposition by sophisticated ‘Artificial Intelligence’ targeting like the Russians used.” (No – I am not making this up.) It's astounding how out-of-touch, disrespectful and unethical CMP continues to be. CMP has spent more than $1 million on TV ads and mailers that claim Mainers support their corridor – news flash: not all Mainers support the cmp corridor. Who is really providing fake news? But in reality land, Mainers are taking action to stop the project. Wilton voting to oppose the corridor was not "fake news." Neither was Starks. Nor Farmington, Nor The Forks, Nor the other 15 or so towns that have voted to oppose the corridor.

Nearly a year later we have learned of interesting conflicts of interest or questionable links that ought to raise eyebrows. We have the Mahoney brothers from Avangrid and the Conservation Law Foundation (CLF opposed the same type of project in New Hampshire but the brothers Mahoney are all for the Maine version – can you see a link?) Let’s not forget Peter Mills who is the head of the Maine Turnpike Authority and who is also on the Board of Directors of the Western Mountains & Rivers Corporation (WM&RC), a non-profit from the Forks – which, btw received $250,000 from CMP and the promise of $50,000/year for 5 years as part of a MOU signed with CMP ... and they don’t even have a website. The fact that the link between Peter and Janet doesn’t seem to bother too many people is disconcerting. Heather Johnson, one of Gov Mills’ new Commissioners was on the WM&RC Board of Directors with Mills. At least she resigned but the link is still there, deep inside of the new administration.

After all of this I am still struggling with the same question with which I started: Why is this NECEC project good for Maine? I have heard CMP and their affiliates, Avangrid and their Spanish parent company Iberdrola, state time and again "this project is good for Maine." Each time I ask “why is this project good for Maine?” Is it good for Maine because we get to flatten 3,500 acres of land forever to put up a fire hazard like an HVDC line? Is it good because we get to apply pesticides to our ecosystem? Or is it good just to destroy a lot of land so that our neighbor can have electricity it can get from other routes? Obviously I am a bit cynical. Why is this good for Maine? I get no response that makes any sense.

After a year of this I am beginning to see the light. Could it be that this project really isn't good for Maine? And that it’s just really good for CMP, HQ, Avangrid, Iberdrola and a few selected individuals?

Richard W. Aishton

Farmington