Letter to the Editor: NECEC blues

I sat in front of my computer for quite some time before I wrote this letter. The reason for the lengthy pause centered on the fact that it is simply too difficult to comprehend that the NECEC is still a serious issue. My thought: how is it possible that this NECEC project hasn’t been scrapped by any number of State or Federal agencies?

Some selected red flags:

The Attorney General of Massachusetts has come out in opposition to the Corridor because Hydro-Quebec already sells significant amounts of electricity into New England through other existing lines.

Climate Change debunked: ‘When you add the emissions from building and producing materials for a dam, as well as the emissions from clearing forests and moving earth, the greenhouse gas production from hydro is expected to be about the same as from burning natural gas,’ says professor David Schindler.

No independent Environmental Impact Statement has even been done yet there will be approximately 3500 acres of woodland clear cut in perpetuity – that includes the fragmentation of the largest unfragmented forest east of the Mississippi River.

Finally let’s not forget that CMP has cheated over 300,000 customers and one response from them was “usage is usage” even though Liberty Consulting documented faulty ‘smart meters.’ Said a former executive, who took part in CMP department head meetings: “There was a lack of management attention to billing. But you’re going to make millions each year (from building the NECEC project), and the billing system doesn’t make you that kind of money.”

I ask this very simple question: with all of the evidence of lying, cheating, half-truths, and subterfuge is CMP really trustworthy enough to build the NECEC? If I have to answer that question for you we are in BIG trouble.

Richard W. Aishton, Ph.D.

Farmington