Letter to the Editor: NECEC continues

NECEC continues to air untruthful ads.

A recent ad states that New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) represents a “singular opportunity” to come to grips with global warming.

That statement is untrue, as Vermont’s New England Clean Power Link (NECPL) is a legitimate alternative to NECEC for bringing hydro power from Quebec to Massachusetts with a less environmentally damaging design.

The ad continues with the overwhelmingly false statement that NECEC will protect the landscape. Even the Maine Public Utilities commissioners and their staff acknowledge that NECEC would harm the landscape, scenic character and recreation of the western Maine mountains.

The same ad also claims that NECEC will invest $1 billion in the State of Maine. Central Maine Power Company is controlled by a U.S. subsidiary and parent in Spain, Iberdrola, who will share in the profit from NECEC and ensure ample stockholder return. NECEC also will create temporary jobs that will be dominated by out-of-state contractors and employees (source: CMP spokesperson).

Jack Nicholas

Winthrop