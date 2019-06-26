Letter to the Editor: NECEC, the good, the bad and the ugly

Jay, in a nutshell, represents how the CMP corridor has gone from day one. Timeline: CMP approaches Jay select board and gets them to send a letter of support without any public discussion or objective research. Townspeople wake up to the facts of the NECEC and request a vote. Select board member Judy Diaz goes on social media and television with a pro-corridor ad. CMP coaches Jay select board via email on what to say and how to say it to townspeople (to sound sincere). Select board denies signature petition to bring the issue to a town vote. Outrage follows, select board agrees to allow it to go to a town vote. Rep. Tina Riley hosts balanced forum in Jay to help people better understand the issues before the vote. Hydro Quebec agrees to send a rep but backs out and sends a lobbyist instead. HQ lobbyist post demeaning comments about the no corridor folks at the forum. Energy lawyer at the meeting goes on and on about the No side being funded by “dark money” (as opposed to CMP spending millions of ratepayer dollars to fool people with their “Mainers for Clean Energy and New England Clean Energy Connect ads?) Meanwhile CMP/Avangrid/Iberdola rep. Thorn Dickenson tells investors in NY the No people up in Maine are “like Russians meddling in the elections.” Today, the CMP billing scandal finally makes headlines, while our governor repeats the talking points of Energy lawyer Buxton.

The Good: Grassroots opposition to the corridor is informed, determined and making incredible progress in every corner of the state. This is not a done deal.

The Bad: From Day one, this has been a bad deal for Maine, both economically and environmentally.

The Ugly: The perception of conflict haunts every aspect of this deal. Former governors on the board at Avangrid. Western Mountains and Rivers, a shell nonprofit funded by CMP has current governor Mills brother Peter as a founding director. The Conservation Law Foundation changes from opposed in NH to supporting in Maine as directors’ brother is added to the Avangrid team. Serendipitous emails, false claims, smear campaign against our grassroots opposition. It goes on and on.

So who do you trust on this? The folks in line to make BILLIONS for an elective merchant transmission line, based on false pretenses, who have been lying to you all along. Or us? The people who genuinely care about the environment and Maines future.

Town votes this week in Jay, Anson and Moscow. Lets keep this momentum going.

Darryl Wood

New Sharon