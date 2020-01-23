Letter to the Editor: NECEC will have a negative impact on the western Maine mountains

The CMP/Avangrid/Iberdrola ad that states that only .0001 percent of Maine forestland will be affected by the New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) proposed transmission line corridor through the western Maine mountains is cleverly deceptive but outrageously dishonest. It is like saying that we can blow up our moon because it only represents .000001% of our milky way galaxy. For the citizens of plant earth, that event would be catastrophic.

Likewise, the negative impact of the proposed NECEC transmission line corridor on the forestland around the proposed corridor in the western Maine mountains would substantially affect wildlife habitat, cold water fisheries habitat (native brook trout), families, scenic views and tourism.

The direct impact would be the 53.5 miles long by 300-foot-wide proposed transmission line corridor. But, according to expert testimony from a consulting ecologist at the intervenor hearings before the Land Use Planning Commission, the additional direct impact on wildlife and cold-water fisheries would extend one kilometer beyond the edge of the 300-foot-wide proposed corridor. This would represent 50,000 acres of negatively affected forestland.

Forty Percent (40 percent) of the forestland in the western Maine mountains through which the proposed transmission line corridor would pass would be harmed when one divides the 50,000 acres by the forest acreage in the area of the proposed transmission line corridor in the western Maine mountains, not including forestland that will never be developed (e.g., Nature Conservancy).



John Nicholas

Winthrop