Letter to the Editor: NECEC will lower electric costs

The New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) will lower whole sale electric costs $40 million a year for 20 years. Do the math, that is a lot of savings, which is why the companies selling electricity into the wholesale market are fighting the project.

Retirees like myself pay close attention to electric costs. Maine has the oldest population in the United States, so this matters to a lot of people. We retirees also have grandchildren, many of whom like mine have had to move out of state for good jobs and want to return. Mbaine’s economy stands to benefit from new jobs the NECEC will deliver-3500 in the peak year-as well as cleaner air, but we shouldn’t overlook savings. Lower energy costs will really help Maine.

Walter Anderson

North Yarmouth, ME