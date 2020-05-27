Letter to the Editor: NECEC won’t repair economy

CMP is trying to take advantage of Mainers' vulnerability during a global health crisis by asserting the corridor is the solution to repair Maine's economy. This is simply not true. CMP recently hired out-of-state workers for highly specialized jobs (Irby Construction of MS, Northern Clearing of WI and Sargent Electric of PA) and the report often cited by the Maine Public Utilities Commission to evaluate the public benefit of the corridor clearly makes the case that many of these jobs are temporary and won’t be filled by Mainers. The study states, "Moreover, although the new jobs created by development and construction of the project are located in Maine, the positions are not necessarily filled by local Maine residents ... migrant workers that move to Maine specifically for this project might move out of the region right after the construction work is completed.”

Real jobs that Mainers have now in the biomass industry, related forest products industry and recreational tourism would be in jeopardy if this line is approved. Additionally, renewable solar power expansion in Maine would be stifled, and so would jobs in that industry. CMP dodges the real number of jobs, sustainable jobs, that would result in this project = 38 jobs.

Mainers need to think about the long term to preserve Maine's brand and way of life. This project would result in a net job loss, not a gain!

Sandi Howard

Caratunk

Director, Say NO to NECEC

Principal Officer, NO CMP Corridor PAC