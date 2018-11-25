Letter to the Editor: Never too young to start

AVON - According to the Guiding Principles in the Maine Learning Results, helping youth grow into responsible and involved citizens is one of the goals of today's educators in our state. Little Atlas White, 4-month-old son of Melissa Hill and Pete White, could very well be the poster child for this daunting task. He was at the polls with his mom on Election Day, soaking up the spirit of small-town democracy under the watchful eyes of Marie Bachelder, Barbara Gardiner, Mary Dunham, Sandra Curtis, and Elaine Romanoski. The ladies are all great examples of this principle themselves, all doing their civic duty working many, many hours that day at the Avon Town Hall.

Paula W. Kane

Avon, Maine