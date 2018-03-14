Letter to the Editor: New Sharon’s assessing problems could cost taxpayers

For assessing software, the town of New Sharon has been using LOTUS APPROACH CAMA (Computer Assisted Mass Appraisal) software called "DWELLING," since the town was revalued in 2007. There are about 1,350 individual parcels that are in the database. About half have structures on them.

The State developed DWELLING software for its own use and has allowed towns to use it free of charge. It uses the Maine State Assessing Manual for style, deprecation, factoring, etc. Although LOTUS APPROACH is older, the DWELLING (CAMA) software still works well and prints one of the best and easiest to understand property record cards available.

Prior to CAMA assessing calculations had to be done manually. With CAMA all the property value characteristics are entered into the computer, which then generates the individual depreciated structure and land values. Every year all the new property owners must be entered.

If an annual update is not done the CAMA data becomes unusable for generating town-wide valuations until the missing annual updates are entered.

In 2015, the New Sharon Select Board hired an Assessor ($10,000/year) who had no experience or training in the use of the DWELLING software. The Assessor started entering the 2015 sales data by manually calculating the values and entering that information into the TRIO SHORT ASSESSING PACKAGE, a data-base program the town uses to transfer the final DWELLING data into TRIO Tax Billing software. Eventually the Assessor got some outside help and was able to partially function with the DWELLING software.

In 2016 the Selectmen bought the TRIO FULL ASSESSING PACKAGE (CAMA) for $6,300 on the assumption that the historic DWELLING CAMA data could be imported into it. Additionally, Trio charges about $1,500 annually to use that module. (In 2017 the town paid Trio $8,600 in annual fees for the various Trio modules.)

Unfortunately the DWELLING CAMA data can not be exported into the TRIO FULL ASSESSING PACKAGE.

In 2017, inexplicably, the Selectmen authorized the Assessor to enter the 2017 updates into the TRIO FULL ASSESSING PACKAGE without verifying if the CAMA data could be imported. The 2016 names, addresses, values, etc. were already in the TRIO tax billing software from the previous year but no CAMA data from which the values are derived.

When the 2017 tax bills came out, the newly listed property owners had values and deprecation from TRIO whereas the rest of the taxpayers had values and deprecation from DWELLING. The taxpayers are not being treated equally.

Now the Town’s historic CAMA data is in jeopardy without a major correction expenditure.

Here are three possible options for correcting the problem:

1. Hire someone with Dwelling experience and enter the 2017 updates into DWELLING and keep using DWELLING software. Estimated Cost: $1,500 - $5,000?

2. Hire someone with Dwelling and TRIO experience to key in the CAMA data into TRIO. Estimated Cost:$15,000 - $25,000?

3. Or the Selectmen could ask the voters for a new town-wide revaluation using TRIO. Estimated Cost: $150,000?

Whatever option is taken, the New Sharon taxpayers will be picking up the cost!



Maynard Webster

New Sharon