Letter to the Editor: No tax break for General Dynamics

LD 1781 that has been proposed to provide General Dynamics with a $60 million tax break (gift) this year has been getting more and more attention as Maine taxpayers begin to learn more about how General Dynamics is using its leverage as a card-carrying member of what President/General Dwight David Eisenhower labelled the “Military/Industrial/Congressional Complex.” One of the more insidious strategies employed by this group of war mongers is to sprinkle their industries throughout each state of the union. That way if people like me come along and complain about the bloated war production budget ($700 billion this year and destined to grow even larger next year), the industry in question can call me a “job destroyer.” General Dynamics, through Bath Iron Works, is playing that card now. Here’s what’s objectionable about their argument:

1) They do not acknowledge that the manufacturing of military equipment is notoriously capital-intensive: i.e., there is more and more investment in machines (read robots, etc) than in labor (read workers). I doubt very much that GD will use its tax break to hire as many new workers as it will invest in new technology to replace these and future workers. In fact, in the 1997 gift of $200 million from Maine to GD they used the funds to ‘modernize and mechanize’ the BIW shipyard, laying off thousands over the ensuing years.

2) The hypocritical posturing of upper management as they publicly wring their hands about the plight of our state whose citizens are “deserting” these very same workers. Give me a break. If you think they really care about your town, you have been reading too many Wall Street Journal editorials. As the manager of two Bass Factory outlets lo so many years ago, I watched firsthand as corporate forces tore apart a town. When I first began working at Bass in Wilton, the company was owned by a family. Wilton was the quintessential factory town. The family took care of its employees. Then the company was sold to a corporation, and I witnessed the dismantling of the factory (the first department to go was quality control) and the turning out of skilled, dedicated craftspeople. I doubt very much if General Dynamics has more “heart” than this corporation had.

3) The anguishing about jobs being ripped away from our communities also depends on the assumption that American factories are no longer capable of re-tooling as they did after the close of World War II. What, besides corporate greed, would prevent BIW from restructuring to build, say, hospital ships, or even, heaven forbid, solar panels and wind mills? Or high speed trains? What if our tax dollars were spent on this re-tooling process, including training new workers and re-training veteran workers? Wouldn’t that be a better investment for our state?

4) The sacrosanct belief that this huge sum of money is going directly into our national defense and supporting our heroic soldiers is also mostly smoke and mirrors. Ask a soldier or a veteran or a soldier’s family what the annual pay and benefits are for each soldier. Let’s say it’s $40,000. Then multiply that amount by, say, two million (there were a total of 1.3 million active duty military and more than 800,000 reserve forces as of September 2017, according to Defense Department personnel data). That’ll give you about $80 billion. Then subtract that from $700 billion. So where is the remaining $620 billion going? Not too much of it is going to the VA, I can tell you that. Think if a portion of that money was, in fact, redirected into the VA system. As a patient at Togus and as a volunteer there, I can attest to the high quality and dedication of the doctors and nurses serving our veterans each day. What they need is more support staff and better equipment and supplies that are not coming their way. And don’t get me going about how our soldiers in Iraq and Afghanistan had to jerry rig their equipment to make it safer. Where was the relative pittance of funds needed to remedy that situation? Since the Pentagon is never audited, we’ll probably never know. Here’s my guess - this inflated military budget is being siphoned off to benefit the few at the sacrifice of the many.

5) Finally, let’s forget economics for a moment and look at morality. As a nation that purports to be religious, and heavily leaning toward Christianity, how can we, in good conscience, support a war machine that flies in the face of all religious teachings to “love one’s brother and sister”? Wait, you might say, we need to protect ourselves from some heathen terrorist bent on our destruction. But even that argument falters in the face of reality - is not our state-sponsored terrorism (think drones and special ops forces) actually creating more terrorists than preventing the rise of terrorism? Whatever happened to love and diplomacy being exported from these shores instead of weapons and military forces (we are, by far, the number one exporter of weaponry in the world).

So, here it is. Another moment of truth in this complex world. Does it not make more sense to be on the side of peace rather than of war? Let’s use this moment given to us by the naked greed of General Dynamics to make a stand for humanity rather than for another corporation’s bottom line. Please contact your legislators and urge them to close down this redistribution of Maine’s tax dollars from our schools and hospitals to General Dynamics’ shareholders. Thank you.

Douglas Rawlings

Chesterville