Letter to the Editor: Nonprofits work for Maine

There is consistent discussion in our state about the need to strengthen our economy and create more jobs for Maine’s workforce. As the Program Manager of Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust in Oquossoc, I have great interest in this discussion. I have noticed that there is one sector that tends to be left out of the conversation: Maine’s robust nonprofit sector.

Nonprofit organizations are building Maine’s future prosperity. They help weave the strong social fabric of our communities by caring for the mental and physical well-being of Mainers of all ages, and by partnering with government to provide services to those who need them. As the largest industry in the state, nonprofits employ 1 in every 6 employees statewide. That’s 14 times the number of people employed by the agricultural and fishing industry!

Nonprofits exist in every county and reach every single resident in the state. Every day these mission-based organizations build local and statewide connections and strengthen our communities.

At Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust, we partner with other non-profits, along with state and federal agencies to meet our mission; to conserve and steward the natural and historical resources of the Rangeley Lakes Region for the benefit of the community and future generations. Annually we partner with Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection to monitor the water quality of 16 area lakes and ponds, with the help of nearly 70 volunteers. RLHT has also recently partnered with the Maine Natural Resources Conservation Program to conserve hundreds of acres of wetlands and uplands in the Upper Androscoggin Watershed.

What’s even more incredible is that 75 percent of our state’s nonprofits accomplish these goals with an annual income of less than $100,000. This can happen because of the impressive one third of all Mainers who volunteer their time and services to better their communities. Nonprofits bring us together, they provide for our communities, and they are building a prosperous future for the whole state. One thing is clear: nonprofits work for Maine.

Amanda Laliberte

Program Manager

Rangeley Lakes Heritage Trust