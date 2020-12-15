Letter to the Editor: Now might be a good time

Now might be a good time for those willing to try to support Julian Assange and whistleblower Edward Snowden to write to say Senator Collins or Angus King.

Around 50 percent of young people in the US reportedly were supportive of both of them, according to a survey a few years ago. (I cannot recall the survey, i think it was a Reuters one)

Assange is or was in solitary confinement, suffering poor health. A situation one expects to hear about these days for an arrested activist or publisher in Hong Kong or China.

And exposing the targeted killing of journalists is something you shouldn't have to flee this country for (Snowden).

A friend of my family, journalist Vaughan Smith, put up Assange for a time at his club, the Frontline Club in London, then later at his home. To do this, I've no doubt that he had faith in Julian Assange.

Julia Peck

Farmington