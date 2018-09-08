Letter to the Editor: Observation on candidate forum

On September 5th there was a candidate forum in Farmington. I would like to make two observations/comments based on what was said.

First, candidate Jan Collins criticized Representative Russell Black, saying he voted against educational funding. I am sure she was talking about LD 390, the biennial budget bill last year. Rep. Black voted against passage initially because the bill would have increased the lodging tax from 9% to 10.5%, with funds going directly into the General Fund. Another words, this was a tax increase for the sake of a tax increase. None of this money was earmarked for education funding.

Ultimately, after extensive negotiations, Rep. Black provided an instrumental vote in favor of the final version of the bill that made a historic investment of $162 million to directly support students in the classroom and offset property taxes in many rural school districts, without increasing taxes by a dime on hardworking Mainers.

RSU 9 (Mt. Blue) alone benefitted from a funding increase of just over $1.6 million this school year over the 2016 school year.

Again this year, Russell voted in favor of additional education funding for career and technical education centers. This funding, which is critical to facilities around the state like Foster Career and Technical Education Center, will help more students learn skills in trades that are in high demand around our state.

Finally, candidate Jan Collins was one of two candidates at the forum to come out in support of the upcoming universal home care referendum, which I refer to as the universal waitlist referendum. This referendum is both extreme and dangerous for Maine’s economy, which is why all four candidates for governor oppose Question 1.

While it claims to pay for "in-home and community support services to individuals and families," this referendum would actually set up a giant shadow-government board with a giant budget and no oversight by the legislature and no accountability to the very taxpayers who fund it.

Because of the fact that there would be no residency requirement and financial status/ ability to pay for services would not be taken into account, the demand for services would greatly surpass our capacity to provide them. The drafters of this misguided are fully aware of this fact, which is why they have included waitlists as part of the proposal. The last thing we need is more waitlists for our elderly and citizens with disabilities that genuinely need services to languish on yet another waitlist.

Further, if Question 1 passes, it will be largest income tax increase in the history of Maine. It will create a 10.95% per household income tax bracket, giving Maine the distinction of having the highest tax rate in the country. It will hit Maine’s self-employed and small business owners especially hard and make it more difficult for small, family-owned businesses to survive. As you can see, it would be nothing short of economic suicide.

But most importantly it would be unconstitutional, violating the Maine Constitution, the U.S. Constitution and federal privacy laws. A virtually identical scheme in Illinois has already been ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, making the proposal an utter waste of taxpayer dollars.

As an elected official, one is required to abide by our constitution and our laws, so Ms. Collins should reconsider her support of this dangerous referendum.

It is very easy to criticize someone in office with catchy sound bites and misinformation - I know all too well. Russell has done a lot to help our area and will continue to do so when elected to the Maine Senate.

Tom Saviello

Wilton