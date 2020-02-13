Letter to the Editor: On county funding

County Commissioner Terry Brann says we have to bar immigrants from Franklin County because we need to take care of “our own people” first. So why does he vote against funding, or hold up funding, for social services for people right here in Franklin County?
Jonathan Cohen
Farmington
Jon you need to reread the article. The commissioner’s tabled the discussion until the state can explain the program and how funding these people will be provided. ie. housing !, food etc. I would like to know where all the empty houses are for these people to shack up in because the homeless students in RSU9 would like to live there without any doubt.