Letter to the Editor: On Franklin County jobs, strong communities and GFDC

New jobs in Franklin County require new businesses to move here and our existing businesses to grow. Thriving businesses create jobs!

Thriving businesses do best if supported by a robust and healthy economic and community fabric. Elements of a strong, vibrant community that will attract families and businesses to move here, stay here, and thrive, include:

Well-developed infrastructure, including transportation, energy, and telecommunications

Reliable healthcare providers and facilities

Quality educational opportunities

Access to outdoor recreation opportunities

The Greater Franklin Development Council (GFDC) works to coordinate and partner with regional resources including businesses, Chambers of Commerce, schools, towns, and healthcare providers to advance these community elements. Indicators of success in these efforts will include:

Access to reliable high-speed broadband for ALL of our 30,000 residents

Increasing in-migration, particularly by young families

A healthy real estate market resulting in growth opportunities and increased revenues for the towns

Expanding school enrollment

A vibrant, creative, and diverse economy

Resilient healthcare systems

These lead to a strong and growing economy.

Many counties face challenges similar to ours. We all seek to adapt to changes in the economic climate around us. One common approach practiced by Maine’s fifteen other counties is to invest in an office, like the GFDC, whose overall goal is to create an environment where thriving businesses can and will add to the workforce and where people will choose to live, work, and raise a family.

In the past, the GFDC has enjoyed strong support from the county. It is important for local businesses and our citizens to regain this support. We invest in our county. GFDC is the entity that attracts state and federal funds to strengthen and expand economic and community initiatives. These initiatives spur the above lists so important to thriving businesses. This is how jobs are created.

We share the concern of the Franklin County Commissioners that job creation is a measurement of success. Job creation is one performance indicator of a growing business. Businesses grow best with successful economic and community development. Understanding this, we have made it GFDC’s focus.

We hope to regain the support of the county as we move towards these goals. We have work to do before we get there. It takes perseverance and patience. We must keep an eye on the future. Our investment in economic and community development now will provide a strong return for generations to come.

Charlie Woodworth of Freeman Township

Executive Director

Greater Franklin Development Council

Farmington