Letter to the Editor: On Proposition 2

Education is the great equalizer; it enables our young people to get the skills and training they need to get to success. Our state has some serious problems with providing our kids with that education. Years ago, the citizens of Maine passed a resolution that the state should provide 55 percent of the cost of public education. That has NEVER happened. Money has been wasted(yes, wasted) on Charter Schools that have failed to deliver much of what they promised, some have even gone belly up when dissatisfied parents returned to the public school system. But the state has yet to meet or even get close to 55 percent. And Maine’s property tax reflects this.

There is a lot of talk from our Governor and his pals that income tax cuts are the answer to all our problems. These tax cuts seem always to benefit the wealthy end of the population and for the rest of us? Paying for the needed services, including the schools, just raises that property tax bill some more.

Proposition 2 was intended to (and would) readjust some of this imbalance: a tax on the wealthiest to be used for the education of all of Maine’s children. But, surprise, surprise, our Governor and his Republican legislative friends are not in favor of anything that doesn’t benefit those wealthiest citizens. It was passed by a majority of voters but it appears in Maine, the will of the voters doesn’t count.

Tell your Senator and House Representatives you expect them to honor the vote for Proposition 2 and provide for the children of Maine.

Joanne Dunlap

Rangeley