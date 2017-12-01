Letter to the Editor: On ranked choice voting and the People’s Veto

While the people of Maine easily passed a referendum to institute ranked choice voting (also known as instant run-off) in the fall of 2016, the Maine Legislature has done its best to prevent it from happening.

Ranked choice voting would allow voters to rank the candidates for statewide national office in order of preference, and redistribute the votes of the least popular candidate if there is no majority (i.e., over 50 percent) winner. Those whose first choice was least popular would have their 2nd choice counted, and so on until a clear majority winner emerges.

Many party politicians (both D and R) oppose the concept because it makes 3rd party candidates more viable. Some argue without good evidence that the vote-counting process would be too complicated for towns to manage. Some seem to have a difficult time understanding the concept, insisting (mistakenly) that it would contradict "one-person-one-vote." As a result of this consternation and confusion, the Legislature voted simply to delay any implementation of ranked choice voting until 2021, a move which is viewed as effectively obliterating it.

A large body of Maine voters is so convinced of the logic behind ranked choice voting that they are determined to obtain the 63,000 or so signatures from registered voters required to effect a People's Veto, a special provision in Maine voting law allowing the state's citizens to overturn a recent act of the legislature. If the signatures are obtained in time, it will be on the June 2018 ballot and we can re-enact it.

I would like to urge your readers to strongly consider supporting this People's Veto campaign by signing a petition if they encounter one. As a state, we can only benefit from a system ensuring that candidates nominated or elected actually appeal to a majority of the voters, not just 34 percent, which is currently possible. Ranked choice voting would allow us to vote for who we REALLY believe would be best, not just most likely, so you wouldn't feel you are wasting your vote or being a "spoiler."

Sign a petition to put voting back in the hands of Maine voters!

Cynthia Stancioff

Chesterville