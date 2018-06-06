Letter to the Editor: On Ranked Choice Voting

A Chronology

2010 - I chaired the Maine Legislature's Moderate Caucus, then our largest. Now there is no moderate caucus.

2011 - I tried to find common ground on land use issues. That made me a target both of Natural Resources Council of Maine on the left and the American's for Prosperity on the right at the same time on the same issue!

2014- I ran for the Maine Senate as a moderate. The other party spent $220,000 trying to beat me. My party spent $6,000 to support me. Both sides used their money to elect extremists.

2016 - Maine passes 4 referendums, including Rank Choice Voting. Our current legislature subverted them all - ignoring Maine voters.

2018 - Over 60,000 registered voters stood up to the politicians and signed petitions to put Rank Choice Voting back in effect, and on the ballot as Question 1 this June.

2018 - Extreme partisanship shuts our Legislature down with 1/2 its work undone - including school funding. Politicians spent their time fighting with each other, not solving Maine's problems.

Is it any wonder that our faith in democracy is failing?. We must restore that faith. Passing Question 1 in June is an essential step in that recovery. We must find common ground. We must cherish diverse opinions. We must elect leaders who we respect because they respect us - all of us.

Today, I'm not sure who is least trusted – journalists or politicians. Fake news is a national embarrassment. Every day truth and reality seem to have no place in how our politicians operate. However, the Maine constitution protects our democracy by including a guarantee that, if we don't like how our politicians are governing, then we can do it ourselves through the citizen referendum process. This is our check and balance. This is our power. This is our democracy.

Yet, our elected leaders refuse to implement any of the four referendums approved by our voters – including Ranked Choice Voting (RCV). When our elected leaders refuse to work together, refuse to pass laws and address only extremist agendas and special interests, then referendums are our only recourse. That frustration is why I will be voting YES on Question 1 in June.

In the last two weeks, the politicians in Augusta have done everything they can to try and stop RCV, including:

Filing a complaint with the Superior court that was rejected.

Filing an appeal to the Maine Supreme Court that the court openly rejected.

Claiming we lacked the money to implement Ranked Choice Voting, yet an Attorney General who spoke to the law court said we did.

Claiming the Secretary of State lacked authority to transfer ballots, when the court said he has that power.

Wanting the Court to interfere with the workings of the office of Secretary of State - which was rejected.

Tried to bring the dysfunctional legislative squabbling to the Maine Supreme Court - which the court rejected.

Instead, the Maine Supreme Court supported the June Rank Choice Referendum Vote.

Now there is no question – Rank Choice Voting will be used in the Gubernatorial, legislative and federal primaries in June. Voters will actually get to use the process they have been asking for years and can again vote on their support for this system. The time for partisan politics has passed. Please vote YES on Question 1 - then demand our candidates for the legislature in the fall election support a Maine Rank Choice constitutional amendment.

Les Fossell

Alna, Maine