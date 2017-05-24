Letter to the Editor: On the Fiddlehead Festival

On behalf of the Fiddlehead Festival Planning Committee I would like to express our great appreciation for all the participation and support the community extended to make the sixth annual Maine Fiddlehead Festival a huge success. Despite the dreary weather at least 500 people enjoyed the great indoor/outdoor accommodations of the Emery Community Arts Center. Music, demonstration talks, local food, and baby animals were enjoyed by all. Many vendors sold out!

It wouldn't have been possible without our generous sponsors and supporters, including Franklin Savings Bank, Bangor Savings Bank, the University Credit Union, the UMF Sustainable Campus Coalition, Emery Arts Center staff, the UMF Art Gallery, My Designs website service, University of Maine Cooperative Extension, Mount Blue TV, Java Joe's Cafe, The Homestead Kitchen, the Healthy Community Coalition, LoveGrown CareGivers, Lillian Lake, Ashley Montgomery, Maine Farmland Trust, the Daily Bulldog, Narrow Gauge Cinemas and WKTJ.

Thanks for raffle prize donations from Up Front & Pleasant, Sensi-Side, The Chickadee's Nest, The Roost, Minikins, Calico Patch, Liquid Sunshine, and My Pie. Special thanks to UMF Art student Olivia Vanner for designing this year's logo.

Thank you one and all - See you next year! Until then, eat local food!

Cynthia Stancioff

for The Fiddlehead Festival Planning Committee