Letter to the Editor: On the Guardian of Senior Rights award

Many of us recently got Representative Poliquin’s announcement that he had received the 2018 Guardian of Senior Rights award. What is it and how did he get it?

It was given to him by the 60 Plus Association, a conservative organization that favors privatizing Social Security and changing Medicare into a voucher program.

Right now, Medicare’s benefit package is governed by law. Under a voucher program, you would get what you pay for. If you make the wrong call on your benefits package, or your health fortunes change, you are in the weeds.

Privatizing social security would leave your retirement package to the ever-changing fortunes of the stock market. Stockbrokers might do quite well, but there would be no guarantee your nest egg would be there when the time comes.

Sixty Plus is funded by Koch brothers affiliates, especially Freedom Partners and American Encore. The Koch brothers are among the richest people in the world and they know how to look after their interests of low taxes for the wealthy and rolling back government regulation and supports. He who pays the piper, calls the tune. This award and the money behind it tells us what we need to know.

Steve Bien

Jay