Letter to the Editor: On the Honduran marchers

Four thousand hungry people are marching through Central America to "pound on the door" of the strongest country in the world, the United States of America. My heart goes out to this crowd of Hondurans and their countrymen who suffer from deep poverty and daily violence in their cities.

Honduras is the original "Banana Republic", whose economic development has been lopsided to favor U.S. investors. The illegal drug trade to North Americans gives power to violent criminals who threaten innocent Hondurans. In 2016 our own government backed the presidential candidate who had rigged his own re-election, and who enriches elites at the expense of ordinary people in his country.

These protesters want land and opportunities to grow food for their own survival.

We know that if they succeed in getting to our southern border they will not be admitted. But I appeal to the readers of the Daily Bulldog to think about what would be the right thing for our country to do. How can we support the growth of sustainable economies in the Third World? Can't the United States learn to stop backing up corrupt officials in the Developing World? What is our responsibility?

Craigen Healy

New Vineyard