Letter to the Editor: On the Medicaid expansion

When I came to Franklin County in 1970 to open my first medical practice the cost of an office visit was about $10, a day in the hospital $35, and an emergency room visit $10-20. Today, for an uninsured person, a surgical hospital stay will cost at a minimum about $30,000, and a heart attack with coronary surgery $50,000 to $100,000.

Bankruptcy, loss of a home, and even death may follow.

The Affordable Care Act, which provides health insurance in the open marketplace, and the expansion of Medicaid are currently under attack by the Congress and the President, both of which have prime medical insurance, paid by our taxes. The arrogance of this action is remarkable. Maine, with its current Governor and Legislature, in its efforts to copy the Washington model, have ignored the majority of Maine voters who, in a recent referendum, voted to expand Medicaid.

The inability of the uninsured to get health care leads to untreated chronic and acute illness which, when finally addressed, ends up costing the state and the insured residents of Maine significantly more money than the costs of insurance. It causes premature death and suffering for the uninsured. Mainecare (Maine’s Medicaid program) is financed at 80 percent of its cost by the federal government, thereby spreading out the costs.

The solution to this problem should take place in November at the mid-term elections. Vote in new candidates who will fulfill the will of the people and allow for Medicaid expansion and hopefully affordable insurance.

Christopher S. Smith, MD

Dr. Smith is from Strong and has practiced medicine in rural Maine as a family practitioner. He is currently medical director of Somerset nursing home in Bingham.