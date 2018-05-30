Letter to the Editor: On the MSAD 58 budget

As a parent of MSAD58 kids and a Kingfield taxpayer, I thank everyone who showed up last night at the Budget Meeting. The good news is that the taxpayers who came to the meeting voted to add back the teacher positions and 3rd location of pre-K. But with that vote comes an additional bill. The Department of Education has already told the District what they are receiving - No more money is coming from them. Someone has to pay for it and that someone is the local taxpayers. That is the bad news.

Superintendent Pratt did a great job explaining the "perfect storm" that descended upon our school district - big raise in the mill rate dictated by the State, less tuition students & less resident students which equal less state funding, big increase in health insurance rates and my personal favorite: The creation of a $54k Tech position to process student data so that we can ensure that the district receives the correct state/federal funds. In summary, expenses are up along with higher demands from the State/Federal Government but the District is receiving less money to pay for all of them. That's where we, as local taxpayers, get to open our pockets and pay more money.

I don't know if the school budget will pass in all the towns but I hope it does. Kids need a dedicated teacher. It was explained to me by school staff that if the 2nd & 3rd grade are combined, the teacher will do a lesson for the 2nd graders and then they will go off with the ed-tech to practice. Then the teacher will do a lesson for the 3rd graders who will then go off with the ed-tech to practice, etc. In theory, it sounds like it can be managed but when you combine this mix of ages/educational levels with the behavior issues our school deals with EVERY day, the most likely outcome is that our kids will, at best, get taught HALF of what they should be.

If the towns vote down the budget and the teachers are not added in, one does not have to be a psychic to see that there will be more kids leaving and/or not moving into the district. As a result, there will be less funding from the State and we will continue this vicious cycle we find ourselves in.

I came away from the meeting last night with more understanding of the challenges the school board and Superintendent face. I have already seen over the years the challenges that the teachers and principal face so it was enlightening to hear about WHY we have all these cuts to our school.

In conclusion, change is coming to our area whether we like it or not. Major cuts to school budget, higher taxes, Families leaving the area, Families not moving into the area, etc. What is the answer to stop this downward spiral? That is something we all need to come together and figure out.

Julie Swain

Kingfield