Letter to the Editor: On the RSU 9 budget

On July 14th, we will be voting for the MSAD 9 school budget. I, for one, will be voting yes. I believe the School Board listened and minimized any increase. Most importantly, they eliminated the Assistant Superintendent position from the budget. We do not now or in the future need such an administrative position in the Central Office Administration.

The Administrative Team (Principals, Vice Principals and Directors such as the Athletic Director) made it very clear this position was not needed in their April email letter to the Superintendent and School Board Chair. I quote, “The position of a half-time assistant superintendent was not on any priority list considered and discussed by the full administrative team”. I obtained this information by using the “freedom of access " request. This email should have been made public when it was delivered to the school budget committee—and not required such action by me. Additionally, I was told this Administrative Team was told not to discuss this position as it might jeopardize the budget.

I would add my conversations with teachers found they too did not support the Assistant Superintendent position.

Now I did do some homework. I wondered about other school districts in our neck of the woods. As I looked into the matter, this is what I found:

- RSU #9 Assistant Superintendent: no, Curriculum Coordinator: yes. The District has 2,532 students;

-RSU # 73 (Spruce Mt) Assistant Superintendent: no, Curriculum Coordinator: yes. The District has 1,500 students in the District;

-RSU #54 (Skowhegan) Assistant Superintendent: yes; Curriculum Coordinator: no. The District has 2493 students;

-The Augusta School system (Cony): Assistant Superintendent yes; Curriculum Coordinator: no. The District has 2,290 students;

-RSU #18 (Messalonskee): Assistant Superintendent yes; Curriculum Coordinator: no. The District has 2,749 students;

-The only one that has both an Assistant Superintendent and Curriculum Coordinator is Oxford Hills. However, that school system has 3,400 students.

Clearly, RSU #9’s student number does NOT call for the Assistant Superintendent central office administrative position.

I realize there is so much asked of our teachers and administrators. I of all people applaud the efforts by the present Superintendent to be present in the community. But like all of us priorities must be set on what one is doing and where one should be to provide leadership for this school district.

The Administrative Team summed it up well in their email to the Superintendent and School Board Chair. They wrote, “We all recognize the extensive responsibilities of the Superintendent and the challenges to manage them all, particularly in the midst of a crisis situation as we are now. Our concern is that the additional administrative team position could adversely impact a successful budget outcome and that it also impacts options for student support and programming that we had identified as a full administrative team to be high priority.”

In this time of CV-19 the last words resonate with me,

“ …. options for student support and programming that we had identified as a full administrative team to be high priority.”

To say the least, our teachers will be challenged this Fall. Support that will be necessary in these changing times does not include another administrator.

I will be voting yes on July 14th because the Assistant Superintendent position was removed. I ask you to join me. I am also prepared to support a future budget that increases direct support for our teachers and students and NOT additional central office administration.



Tom Saviello

Wilton