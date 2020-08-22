Letter to the Editor: On Wilton’s transmission line ordinance

This week the town of Wilton passed a new ordinance to protect our natural resources from major transmission line projects like CMP’s NECEC corridor. At the meeting, CMP’s fancy lawyer requested to speak, and my fellow citizens joined together to block her. We have heard more than enough from this foreign corporation.

It seemed like divine justice that, just a week after blocking the voice of the people of Maine this November, the Wilton community shot back. I am So proud of my community.

I think I speak for us all when I say, I’m sick and tired of CMP and their non-stop propaganda. Nobody trusts them, barely anyone supports their for-profit venture with Hydro-Quebec, and frankly, they aren’t welcome here anymore.

Nancy Prince

Wilton