Letter to the Editor: Opponents of NECEC now collecting signatures

A majority of Mainers oppose the CMP corridor because it is a horrible idea for Maine. Now, citizens are putting their signature on referendum petition sheets to leverage a statewide vote to defeat the CMP corridor once and for all.

Our grassroots signature collectors have collected an unprecedented 30,000 signatures in just 3 weeks since formally receiving permission to advance a citizen's initiative from the Secretary of State in late October.

People are involved across the state from Kittery to Eagle Lake and we urge Mainers to get involved before the December deadline, because the group still needs 50,000 more signatures to meet the 80,000 signature goal they've set.

We are working diligently to field calls, Facebook messages, and emails. There’s a tidal wave of interest in signing this petition to get rid of CMP’s corridor - but we need all hands on deck to complete this effort.

We encourage everyone to visit NoCMPCorridor.com and do two things: one, contact us to find a paper petition to sign, and two, make a contribution to our effort. We know CMP is going to spend millions to stop us, and we need every little bit of help we can get. We have only weeks to get the 50,000 remaining signatures, so contact us NOW! CMP’s corridor is a terrible deal for Maine, so join us in stopping it in its tracks.

Sandi Howard

Caratunk

Director, Say NO to NECEC