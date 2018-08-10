Letter to the Editor: Our faith in honesty remains strong

On Wednesday, Aug. 8, someone drove into our farm stand in a light colored SUV, saw the money can, pulled out to drive a short distance up the hill and came back down to return to the stand. A very young girl jumped out of the SUV, walked quickly to the money can labeled "honor system" and stole the day's money.

What was in the can? Money earned by two sisters to buy their younger sibling a present as well as money from a caring, generous neighbor who bought blueberries from us even though she can pick anytime for free. She saw what the two young sisters were doing and was touched by their loving, early morning effort to earn money for their sister.

We called the police and removed the "honor can" from the stand. An officer came to the farm (the first time in 30 years of trusting people). We gave a detailed description of your vehicle and the thief.

What happened next is also important although it's not on the police report. A van drove into our driveway to pay us. "I didn't see the can." She paid and gave us $1 extra because she felt her children did more eating than picking.

The grandchildren picking for their little sister's present, our generous neighbor, and the customer delivering payment with a tip far outshine a thief's dishonesty and desperation. You stole our money but our faith in the honesty of so many remains strong.

Thief, ask yourself: "What did you need that was so important?



Jeanne and Jerry Simpson

Morrison Hill Orchard