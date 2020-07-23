Franklin Countys First News

Letter to the Editor: Our job is your health

Posted by • July 23, 2020 •

As medical professionals, our job is your health.

The United States is in the midst of a great challenge. We are dismayed to see how few people mask up in this area, and how difficult it is for retailers and other business owners to enforce this. Protecting each other in stores and other indoor venues is crucial to the public welfare.

We ask the public to pull together and mask up.

We ask all retailers and business owners to offer alternatives like curbside pickup, to the unmasked.

We can beat this. But we need all hands on deck.

We suggest no shoes no shirt no masks no service.

Sincerely,

Jean Antonucci MD
Emily Jacobs DO

Farmington

2 Responses »

  1. Lisa
    July 23, 2020 • 10:53 am

    Thank you Dr. Antonucci and Dr. Jacobs.

  2. Jean Antonucci MD
    July 23, 2020 • 11:14 am

    This letter was also signed by Ryan Whitt MD and Gabe Civiello MD, but those signatures were received too late for publication

