Letter to the Editor: Our pledge will help us if we let it

“I PLEDGE ALLEGIENCE”

I will support and follow as a team member.

“TO THE FLAG”

Old Glory, our National standard.

“OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA”

All our States, each unique and different, but united as one nation.

“AND TO THE REPUBLIC”

Not a democracy, where 51 percent rule 49 percent, but a republic, where our voted Representatives make laws we all follow to keep us safe.

“FOR WHICH IT STANDS”

Our Flag represents this, and millions have followed Old Glory into battle to preserve this Republic.

“ONE NATION”

All persons; all colors, races, religions, sexes, ages, social statuses, etc. included. Differing opinions welcome with civil discourse.

“UNDER GOD”

Our Founders were Christians, but your God can be Jesus, Mohamad, Budha, etc.

“INDIVISIBLE”

“A house divided against itself cannot stand” said President Lincoln. We must remain a team and pull together against all challenges.

“WITH LIBERTY”

Freedom to pursue your own happiness, and be left alone. Go where and do what you want, when you’re ready, for your own reasons. Within the Law.

“AND JUSTICE”

The law ensures every person is treated fairly and has equal opportunity. If we see injustice, we will fix it, within our Republic. Justice requires respect.

“FOR ALL”

The 51 percent cannot trample the 49 percent. See “ONE NATION” above.

If we all can adhere to the Pledge of Allegience, our country will be strong and we all will be free, while safe. “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty”, said Wendall Phillips.

Your Neighbor and Team Mate,

P. Forrest (Pete) Tracy

Farmington