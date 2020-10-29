Letter to the Editor: Perspective matters

Before chucking it in the recycle bin, you might have seen a mailer from my opponent in this race, Rep. Skolfield, talking up his record on conservation. What was noticeably absent from that mailer was even a peep about one of the most pressing conservation issues facing western Maine: the CMP Corridor. I’ve been very public in my opposition to the corridor, and many of my reasons for opposing it are posted elsewhere, but I want to draw your attention to these photos (https://www.facebook.com/linda.lee.142687/posts/10207791650947313) Linda Lee took flying over the area that would be affected by the corridor. She was right on in saying that “this is the part of Maine CMP says is worthless and best served by making billions for Canada and Spain”. When you look at it from the view of the everyday Mainers it will affect, every candidate for the Legislature should oppose the corridor. There’s an old story about the construction of Disneyland Park that speaks to this, and if you’re skeptical of what a video game developer like myself can bring to the Legislature, check out this excerpt from Jesse Schell’s “Art of Game Design”:

“...Walt Disney would frequently walk around the park inspecting the progress. Often, he would be seen to walk for a distance, stop, and suddenly crouch to the ground, peering at something in the distance. Then he would get up, walk a few steps, and crouch again. After seeing him do this repeatedly, some of his designers asked what he was doing—was there something wrong with his back? His explanation was simple: How else could he know what Disneyland would look like to children?”

Perspective matters. It can mean everything when it comes to legislation. When I look at the environmental impact the corridor will have on the hunters and fishers and outdoorsmen of western Maine, at the design of the corridor which will crowd out our own green energy development, and at the obscene amounts of money HydroQuebec and Iberdrola have spent to lobby for this corridor, there is no way I can support it. If elected, I will do everything I can to stop NECEC.

Peter Bourgelais

Candidate, Maine House District 112

Phillips