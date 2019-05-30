Letter to the Editor: Pick up after your dogs

There's been a lot of news reports on television and in newspapers like the Irregular and The Sun Journal, about various town's efforts to get people to clean up after their dogs. It's really quite a problem in Farmington.

There are signs posted and dog clean up stations at the entries to Flint Woods (Powder House Hill Trails), Bonney Woods, and above the UMF Soccer field at the edge of the parking lot. The problem at Flint Woods is so bad that the Farmington Village Corporation just posted a new message on top of the old sign pleading with dog owners to clean up after their dogs.

I look at these people, and they are nice people, and I wonder why they leave their dog's mess on the trails? I think I have figured out the answer as to why many of them feel it's okay to leave the waste behind.

The dogs are supposed to be with their owners, and under their control, but they are not. They want to let their dogs run free up ahead of them, while they talk with other dog owners a distance behind their dogs. The problem is, when they see dog waste, they don't know that it was done by their own dog, so they leave it. Whereas, if they saw their dog do it, they'd more likely pick it up.

It's really nice, when a person can let their dog run free, or a group of people can let their dogs run together, but it's not really legal when you're not with or near your animal, to control it or pick up after it. It's not fair to others who use the trails, that you continue to do this and not pick up after your dog. If you don't know if the waste you are looking at is your dog's, you should pick it up anyway, as the price you pay to let your dog run free like that.

Some people bag it, and leave the bags on the ground, figuring they'll get it on the return trip, but many forget, or they think the town or someone else will take care of it. Just yesterday, my wife and I were walking on the trail between the UMF soccer field and the big field along the river, and saw 2 bags of dog waste left behind. Do they think other people are actually going to pick it up and take it home? How rude.

Above the soccer field, at the edge of the parking area there is a pet waste station that includes pet waste bags and a place to throw those bags out, but people have stuffed it until it's overflowing with trash, onto the grounds overlooking the playing fields.

The pet clean up stations at both Flint and Bonney Woods do not have a place to deposit the waste bags, and as the note over the sign explains, they expect people to bring it home to their own trash cans.

The rule for these parks and the whole town is that dog owners are supposed to remove the waste. There is even a fine for leaving it behind, but they know it is not likely they will be caught. In a perfect world, they'd would remove it, but I'd be happy if they even took a stick and flipped it off the trail away from where all the people walk, bike, or ski. That isn't really legal, or the best thing one could do, but it's better than just leaving there, which is really irresponsible.

In Flint Woods, when the leaves cover the ground, it's hard to avoid stepping in it, and I have done it many times over the years. I have also skied through it. It's disgusting, trying to scrape their dogs' waste off my shoes or skis.

When they see others walking, biking, running, or skiing on the same trails, don't they feel guilty leaving it there? I bet they tell themselves it must have been someone else's dog that did it. That must be it, because nice people wouldn't do that, and these are nice people. I repeat, these are nice people doing this.

We all have a right to enjoy the beautiful woods and trails in Farmington without having to side step the mess. If you could see Flint Woods in the Winter, it's horrible. There's the beautiful trees, the white snow, and piles of dog waste all over the ground. My friends and I have stopped cross country skiing there in the last few years due to more and more people leaving their dog's waste behind.

Our woods and trails make our area special. Please help keep Farmington beautiful, by walking closer to your dog so you see that it was your pet who left something behind, and bag it and take it away. We shouldn't have to see that on our trails.

Lawrence Loring

Farmington