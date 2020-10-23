Letter to the Editor: Please Support Fen Fowler for County Commissioner

I am supporting Fen Fowler for County Commissioner, District 2. I have known him for over 45 years and knew his dad even before that. Both were always looking to help people and spent their entire careers doing so. He has spent his adult life in this county. Fen knows this region well through his previous employment, which includes the whole of Franklin County and the adjoining area.

Fen’s decisions show the right balance of heart and head. He is always fair and ethical, often agonizing over tough decisions. Few people in this area have had as much experience balancing challenging budgets. He’ll be fiscally responsible while doing his best to meet the needs of Franklin County residents.

From my observation, he’s been a good and conscientious husband and a father to two adult children.

Additionally, he’s a darn good fly fisherman.

Colon Durrell

Farmington