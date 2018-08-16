Letter to the Editor: Poliquin’s record on health care not good for constituents

After two terms running as hard as possible away from his record, Rep. Bruce Poliquin is giving us a full court press of bold talk. Unfortunately it is just that since his real record shows someone allied with big money and not standing for his constituents. Perhaps it is good to have as much dust in the air as possible since Representative Poliquin’s health care votes have been so harmful to the folks back home. Take health care, perhaps the key issue in this House race. His votes against key provisions of the Affordable Care Act have resulted in greater out of pocket costs to many Mainers, a higher bill for the federal government, and more people without insurance. That’s all because the Republican obsession of repealing Obamacare has only succeeded in weakening the provisions that have held down costs.

In response, recognizing that costs are going up, the Trump administration has loosened the regulations on short term insurance plans, the health care equivalent of junk bonds. These are policies that offer low premiums but high deductibles and policies that are laced with loop holes such as preexisting condition exclusions, benefit caps, and lots of exceptions. These junk policies, as detailed in a recent Portland Press Herald article (Joe Lawler, August 12, 2018) are only good if you don’t file a claim.

What is Rep. Jared Golden’s position on healthcare? Very simple: first repair the ACA and reverse the insurance death spiral of rising costs and declining insurance we otherwise face. Second he wants to explore ways to get affordable coverage for as many people as possible. Sounds good to me.

Bruce Poliquin has a well earned reputation for bobbing and weaving around his positions as though he can be everything to everybody. However, after 4 years in Washington his tracks and fingerprints are not hard to spot on the legislation and policies that benefit the most well to do and ignore the real needs at home.

Steve Bien, MD

Farmington