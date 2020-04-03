Letter to the Editor: Political ad is incorrect

In a recent political TV ad, Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, a Democrat who is running against U.S. Senator Susan Collins, said that for over 30 years in Augusta Republicans and Democrats sat on different sides of the aisle. She claimed that she put an end to that partisan seating arrangement, however that's not true. Long before Gideon was elected to the Maine House, and before she had moved to Maine even, I served in the 117th through 121st Maine Legislatures where I, a Republican, sat next to Representative Truman who was a Democrat. Sara Gideon is not correct in the statements she made in her ad.

Walter Gooley

Farmington