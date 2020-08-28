Letter to the Editor: Power and broadband to the people!

Congratulation to Charlie Woodworth and his team at Greater Franklin Development Council for successfully obtaining a $1 million grant for broadband implementation in Carthage, Weld, Perkins Township, Temple, Washington Township, and Wilton. The need for high-speed internet has only become more dire during the pandemic, and any new connectivity in this area helps bring Franklin County into the modern economy.

I have to ask, however, whether the public-private partnership model advocated by the ConnectMaine Authority and various other organizations around the state really is the best way to deploy this essential service. Remember that this grant was the result of a competitive grant process that relies on matching funds from an oh-so-functional federal government and a Maine state government that is, as of this writing, facing a $1.4 billion budget shortfall over the next three years. I’ll only lightly touch on the fact that the Maine House and Senate Republicans, Rep. Skolfield included, have not voted to bring the Legislature back into session and allocate CARES Act funding, some of which can go to broadband.

There is an alternative approach. If we don’t see another session of the 129th Legislature, we can do this in the 130th. LD 1646 starts the process of creating a consumer-owned utility that will replace CMP. This new utility, Maine Power Delivery Authority (MPDA), will be a non-governmental, not-for-profit entity with most board members elected by and accountable to Maine ratepayers. This transition will be funded by borrowing against future revenues (aka “revenue bonding”), which will not require taxes or bonds that the state will be responsible for. With a consumer-owned utility, ratepayers will have much the same influence that investors currently have with CMP over important infrastructure investments such as three-phase power, insulated cables, and potentially broadband. Many public utilities, such as BrightRidge in Johnson City, Tennessee, offer broadband as well as electricity to protect against a downturn in energy prices. If MPDA offered broadband, it would additionally reduce the risk of the revenue bonding approach, since it can draw on an income source other than power delivery. By transitioning to a consumer-owned utility, we can address the challenges of an outdated grid and outdated internet while giving Maine ratepayers a say in the development of the infrastructure they rely on every day. But we can only make this happen if you get out on November 3rd for candidates like me who support this necessary legislation.

Peter Bourgelais

Candidate, House District 112

Phillips